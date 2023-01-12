(WJHL) Lisa Johnson of Food City makes a check presentation to Speedway Children’s Charities to support the free community event tonight at Bristol Motor Speeway’s ice rink. Because of Food City’s generous donation, the public is invited to skate with Daytime free from 4 – 9pm January 12th.

For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities please visit www.SpeedwayCharities.org.