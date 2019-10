Established in memory of Barbara and Wayne Dyer’s son, Fletcher, a BFA senior at ETSU who passed away in 2009 in an accident, the FL3TCH3R international juried exhibit focuses on work with strong social and/or political content and supports the annual Fletcher H. Dyer Memorial Scholarship. Entries for the 2018 FL3TCH3R Exhibit will be juried by artist and activist Sue Coe

The FL3TCH3R Exhibit runs through December 13th at the ETSU Reece Museu. Visit their website for more information!