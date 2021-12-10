Financial Tips for Small Businesses

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) Madison Smith with KOSBE and Ted Fields, a KOSBE Advisory Council member and Senior Vice President and Market Executive for Powell Valley Bank tell us about funding options for small businesses and how KOSBE can help connect them with resources.
For more information visit www.KOSBE.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories