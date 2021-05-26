(WJHL) Melissa Birdwell, Child &Youth Division Director with Frontier Health tells us about Tennessee’s Behavioral Health Safety Net Program and how those benefits now apply to children as well.
For more information visit www.FrontierHealth.org.
Financial assistance available for children’s mental health services
(WJHL) Melissa Birdwell, Child &Youth Division Director with Frontier Health tells us about Tennessee’s Behavioral Health Safety Net Program and how those benefits now apply to children as well.