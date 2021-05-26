Financial assistance available for children’s mental health services

(WJHL) Melissa Birdwell, Child &Youth Division Director with Frontier Health tells us about Tennessee’s Behavioral Health Safety Net Program and how those benefits now apply to children as well.
For more information visit www.FrontierHealth.org.

