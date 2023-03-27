(WJHL) In this edition of Fields & Farms brought to you by Kubota of Kingsport, Amy takes us to Trails End Flower Farm in Afton, Tennessee to meet Kathy and Jim Castleman, learn about their farm, and see their beautiful flowers.
For more information, please visit them on Facebook or check out their website.
