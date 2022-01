RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia's seven-day new COVID-19 case rate jumped 27% the past three days and is up 60% the past week — even as the statewide rate dropped over the weekend and is unchanged over the past week.

The numbers from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) make clear the different stage of the Omicron variant wave the rural, nine-county region is in compared to other parts of the state.