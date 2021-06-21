(WJHL) In this month’s edition of Fields & Farms brought to you by Johnson City Kubota, Greene County Kubota, and Mountain Kubota, Amy takes us on a tour of Green Pasture Farm in Chuckey, Tennessee to learn about the operation that includes hydroponic lettuce and tomato plants.
For more information visit www.GreenPastureFarm17.com.
Fields & Farms: Green Pasture Farm
