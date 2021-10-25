(WJHL) In this month’s “Fields and Farms” brought to you by Johnson City Kubota, Mountain Kubota, and Greene County Kubota, Amy takes us to Fender’s Farm for a visit with Carroll Fender. Learn more about this popular family fun destination by watching the video.
For more information visit www.FendersMaze.com.
Fields & Farms: Fender’s Farm
