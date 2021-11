WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The man accused of killing Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler on his 29th birthday is set to go to trial for felony murder and 12 other charges on April 11-15, 2022.

Michael Donivan White, 33, of Cross, South Carolina, appeared in court Tuesday morning on charges of probation violation for two counts of grand larceny along with a new 13-count indictment.