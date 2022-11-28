(WJHL) Amy takes us to North Carolina to visit the David Pittman Christmas Tree Farm. This family owned farm has been doubling in size each year and has both wholesale and a choose and cut operation. David tells us how he got started in the business and how fate stepped in to keep him there.
For more information visit them on Facebook!
(WJHL) Amy takes us to North Carolina to visit the David Pittman Christmas Tree Farm. This family owned farm has been doubling in size each year and has both wholesale and a choose and cut operation. David tells us how he got started in the business and how fate stepped in to keep him there.