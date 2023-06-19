Amy introduces us to Brenda & Bernie McNamara, owners of Blue Berry Hill Farm near Jonesborough, where you can pick your own berries this Summer!
For more information call 575-405-4524 or go to jonesboroughblueberries.com
by: Chris McIntosh
