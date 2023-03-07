WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 7, 2023 / 11:14 AM EST
Updated: Mar 7, 2023 / 11:14 AM EST
Tyler Hughes with the Greater Bristol Folk Arts & Culture Team, shares with us how a pool of 75-thousand dollars is now available for grants to local traditional and folk artists.
For more information go to birthplaceofcountrymusic.org
