Fathers Day Patron Recipes

Joe Nicol with Patron Tequila joins us on Daytime with some great Fathers Day Recipes!
Highlands Highball
1.5 oz Patrón Estate Release
1 oz Lillet Blanc or Martini & Rossi dry vermouth
2 oz Fever Tree Citrus Tonic
+ Orange twist for garnish
+ Mint sprig for garnish
Directions: Build cocktail in an ice-filled collins glass. Stir to combine. Garnish with an orange twist and mint sprig.
1 1/2oz Estate
1/2oz Giffard Pamp rose
1/4oz Giffard Blue Caracao
1/4oz honey
3/4oz lime juice
1/4oz grapefruit
2d lime bitters