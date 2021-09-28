(WJHL) Dr. Fred Alsop tells us about The Carter Railroad Museum at ETSU’s trip to Knoxville on October 30th to ride the 3-Rivers Rambler Railroad and have a luncheon cruise on the Tennessee River on the paddle wheel ship, The Star of Knoxville. The excursion will be roundtrip via Premier Transportation modern coaches from ETSU.
For tickets visit www.memrr.org.
Fall Rail and River Cruise hosted by The Carter Railroad Museum at ETSU
(WJHL) Dr. Fred Alsop tells us about The Carter Railroad Museum at ETSU’s trip to Knoxville on October 30th to ride the 3-Rivers Rambler Railroad and have a luncheon cruise on the Tennessee River on the paddle wheel ship, The Star of Knoxville. The excursion will be roundtrip via Premier Transportation modern coaches from ETSU.