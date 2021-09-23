(WJHL) Lisa Baker, The Southern Honey joins forces with Captain Antwann Yocum from the Salvation Army to show viewers how to decorate for fall with inexpensive items from the Salvation Army Thrift Store.
Watch for live videos at 11am on Thursdays on Instagram!
Fall Decor for less with the Salvation Army
(WJHL) Lisa Baker, The Southern Honey joins forces with Captain Antwann Yocum from the Salvation Army to show viewers how to decorate for fall with inexpensive items from the Salvation Army Thrift Store.