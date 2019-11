ETSU Alumna and musician extraordinaire Becky Buller and Gospel Acapella group, “The Fairfield Four” bring their amazing talents to Elizabethton on Friday, November 15th as part of the Fall programs at the Mary B. Martin School of the Arts at ETSU. Anita DeAngelis brings us a preview of this amazing evening of music!

For ticket information, call (423) 439-TKTS or visit the website!