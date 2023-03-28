WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 28, 2023 / 10:33 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 28, 2023 / 10:33 AM EDT
Richard Blevins and Clayton Merritt, discuss all the great career opportunities available to graduates of the Aviation program at NESCC!
For more information call 423-354-5179 or go to northeaststate.edu/aviation
