Lori Briscoe with Appalachian Teas & Botanicals, shares with us some of the wonderful teas, tinctures, and seasonings that she offers at her business in Abingdon, Virginia! Lori also previews the upcoming Virginia Highlands Festival!

For more information on the Virginia Highlands Festival go to vahighlandsfestival.com

For more information on Appalachian Teas & Botanicals check out their page on Facebook