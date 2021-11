(WJHL) - If you're coming across this story because you are looking to learn more about Summer Wells after her parents' appearance on Dr. Phil, then thank you for being interested in the search for the missing Hawkins County 5-year-old that's been ongoing since her disappearance on June 15.

News Channel 11 is located in the Tri-Cities of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, headquartered in Johnson City. Since Summer was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins Co., our crews have been on the ground extensively providing coverage.