Autumn Brockleman and Tammy Davis with the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter discuss a special concert. Taking place on the campus of ETSU on Friday night, March 6th is the 3rd annual Community Charity Concert hosted by the Student Advisory Council of ETSU’s Department of Music.
For more information visit www.etsu.edu
ETSU Fundraising Concert Benefiting the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter
