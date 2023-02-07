WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Feb 7, 2023 / 11:36 AM EST
Updated: Feb 7, 2023 / 11:36 AM EST
Brett Long with the ETSU Department of Music, gets us ready for a full day of wonderful music featuring the United States Army’s “Pershing’s Own” Brass Quintet.
For more information go to etsu.edu/cas/music
