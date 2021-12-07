(WJHL) Courtney Bean, Main Street Director and Frankie Bailey, Main Street Board President tell us about this event coming up Friday evening as well as the rest of the weekend festivities in Elizabethton.
For more information visit www.MainStreetElizabethton.com.
Elizabethton to host “Sip and Shop”
(WJHL) Courtney Bean, Main Street Director and Frankie Bailey, Main Street Board President tell us about this event coming up Friday evening as well as the rest of the weekend festivities in Elizabethton.