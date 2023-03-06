WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 6, 2023 / 10:28 AM EST
Updated: Mar 6, 2023 / 10:28 AM EST
The Johnson City Schools Orchestra will team up with Mark Wood from the world famous Trans-Siberian Orchestra, for an evening of rock-inspired music on March 25th!
For more information go to johnsoncityschoolorchestra.com
When you’re at the beach, you want to look your sun-kissed best. That starts with wearing a foundation that’s suitable for the warmer weather.
Turning down the lights and igniting a candle will go a long way to setting the mood for any event.
A charcuterie board can be tailored to suit any occasion and any palate, making it perfect for any gathering, whether it’s a casual or a formal event.