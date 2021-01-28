The Sophisticated Nomad: Effortless Glamping available in the Tri-Cities region

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) Travis Woodall, owner of The Sophisticated Nomad, tells us about their tent rental options and packages plus how easy it is to have a unique gathering without any of the work.
For more information visit www.TheSophisticatedNomad.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories