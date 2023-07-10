(WJHL) Abingdon Farmers Market Manager David McLeish and Andrea Wann with the Virginia Co-Op Extension tell us about their popular kids program called Eat Smart, Move More where kids learn and earn. The program is held Tuesday afternoons in July.
by: Amy Lynn
