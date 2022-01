RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- After retaking the House of Delegates and Governor's Mansion during last year's election, prefiled bills show Republicans are seeking to reverse many policies enacted by Democrats over the past few years, from the expansion of absentee voting to trans-inclusive policies in schools.

One of the most prominent legislative victories for Democrats was the legalization of marijuana, but the bill came with some key caveats that will be important over the next few years.