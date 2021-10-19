E2E Summit providing opportunities for schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wings Over Knoxville on Cumberland Avenue is closed until further notice after employees say they've been receiving late and faulty paychecks. They say they're struggling to pay monthly bills and many of them are worried about what could happen if this continues.

Employees at the restaurant say they haven't been paid consistently in months. The owner of the restaurant, Pete Lodice, confirms, saying he's been having trouble getting paychecks out on time, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for financial hardships.