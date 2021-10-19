(WJHL) Sasha Johnson, CTE Culinary teacher and student Chloe Banner from Science Hill High School talk about their experiences with the First Tennessee Development District’s Education to Employment Summit.
For more information on the summit and other events like it visit www.ftdd.org.
E2E Summit providing opportunities for schools
