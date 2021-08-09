(WJHL) Lottie Ryans with the First Tennessee Development District, Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, Superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, and Amanda Boyer, Human Resources Manager for AO Smith join us to talk about the E2E event coming up August 25th.
For more information or to register visit www.ftdd.org/rsvp.
E2E links education and employment
