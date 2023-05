(WJHL) Emilly Bartels, Field Marketing Manager at Dunkin’ and Tiffany Willis, Director, Events & Children’s Initiatives at Ballad Health Foundation tell us about Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day. The event is coming up Tuesday, May 23rd. Dunkin’ will donate $1 for every Iced Coffee purchased in the region that day to Niswonger Children’s Hospital. Willis tells us about the special camps that will be supported by this holiday.