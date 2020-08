Terry Maughon, president of Doe River Gorge, tells us about family events and activities at Doe River Gorge. Amy Lynn tries out the zipline and takes the leap of faith!

Michael and Sara Maughon, of Doe River Gorge, show us some of the beautiful animals including horses, birds, snakes and an owl



Terry also tells us how they are “planting” the seeds for fall fun!

For more information visit www.DoeRiverGorge.com