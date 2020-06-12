Driving With Daytime – Blowing Rock, NC

Amy kicks off the Driving With Daytime series from Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock, NC

Tracy Brown, executive director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Authority, discusses everything going on in Blowing Rock. From dining to shopping, from zip lining to family fun attractions, Blowing Rock has something to offer everyone.

For more information, check out www.blowingrock.com.

Kent Tarbutton, owner of the beautiful Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock, gives us a tour of the grounds. For more information or to book your stay, check out www.chetola.com.

Matt Rivers, executive chef at Timberlake’s Restaurant at the Chetola Resort, shows some examples of their cuisine.

To make a reservation, call 828-295-5505 or check out www.chetola.com for more information.

Charlie Sellers, owner of The Blowing Rock attraction and town mayor, talks about the scenic, family friendly attraction and the town of Blowing Rock itself.

For more information, check out www.theblowingrock.com



A big thanks to our friends at Friendship Automotive for providing us with a brand new Jeep Wrangler Sahara for the trip and stay tuned for our next road trip on Driving With Daytime!