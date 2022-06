Sidekick Therapy Partners and The Witten Huddle are teaming up for an adapted football camp taking place on October 1st in Elizabethton!

For more information check out Facebook and wjhl.com or to register go to https://forms.office.com/r/XtcJiUHWE0

