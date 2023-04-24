(WJHL) Dory Creech with the Downtown Kingsport Association and Ted Fields, Senior Vice President and Market Executive with Powell Valley National Bank tell us about the Downtown Kingsport Loft Tour that is coming up May 6th.
For more information and for tickets to the event visit www.DowntownKingsport.org.
(WJHL) Dory Creech with the Downtown Kingsport Association and Ted Fields, Senior Vice President and Market Executive with Powell Valley National Bank tell us about the Downtown Kingsport Loft Tour that is coming up May 6th.