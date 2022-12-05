(WJHL) Effortless Girl Julie Loven shows us some great, inexpensive ways to make our own Christmas Decor and gifts this holiday season. She shows us how to make our own Christmas trees for tabletops, as well as candles, and even cinnamon pine cones.
For more information and videos visit www.EffortlessGirl.com.
