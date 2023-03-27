WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 27, 2023 / 10:33 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 27, 2023 / 10:33 AM EDT
Pro Compounding Pharmacy President & Owner Jessica Patrone, shares with us some of the newer options and products available to aid in weight loss.
For more information call 423-975-0597 or go to procompounding.com
