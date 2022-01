JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — The number of COVID-19 inpatients, COVID ICU patients and on ventilators declined slightly Wednesday from the day before, the hospital system reported. The only increase came in the number of pediatric patients, which increased by one to eight.

In its weekly breakdown of vaccinated versus unvaccinated patient data, the system reported its highest percentage yet of vaccinated inpatients at 14% -- 49 out of a total of 349 patients. That would include, however, "incidental" COVID cases in which a person who is hospitalized for some other condition or a surgery ends up testing positive for COVID.