Delta Dental Offering Mouth Guards for Youth Sports

(WJHL) Dr. Phil Wenk, President and CEO of Delta Dental TN, joins us to talk about the importance of mouth guards in youth contact sports, how to take care of them, and Delta Dental’s program to distribute mouth guards to youth sports organizations.
For more information, check out www.DeltaDentalTN.com.

