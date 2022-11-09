Amy talks with Frankie Bailey, owner of The Coffee Company about their seasonal coffee drink and menu items. She also tells us about some upcoming special holiday events.

Amy talks with Rita Russell, owner of Simple Blessings General Store about some of the specialty items they carry and some of the events they are hosting.

Lisa Bunn, owner of Eagle Center Coop shows us around the store that features more than 40 different vendors.

Amy takes us inside this new business in downtown Elizabethton to meet Kim Vines, owner of The Curious Moon Apothecary.

Amy wraps up her tour with a conversation with Courtney Bean, Main Street Director, about the downtown businesses as well as their Christmas Open House coming up Sunday, November 13th from 1 – 5pm.

All of the businesses featured on the show will be open for the Open House event. For more information visit each of these businesses on their Facebook pages. For more information on the events happening throughout the holiday season, visit Downtown Elizabethton on Facebook!



