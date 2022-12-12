Magnolia & Rosemary Allen show us how to make salmon with a lemon dill sauce along with some tasty sides and dessert!

Oven Roasted Salmon served over Cous Cous and Asparagus with a Lemon Dill Sauce



For the Salmon and Asparagus

1 whole side of salmon, wild caught

1 bunch of asparagus, cut into 2 inch pieces.



Turn the oven on the broil.



Lay the salmon on a cookie sheet with the cut asparagus around it. Drizzle olive over the fish and then season the fish and the asparagus with salt and pepper.



Place the pan in the oven on the top rack and cook for 5-10 minutes, or until the top looks cooked and the sides are sizzling.

Rosemary’s Famous Triple Layer Chocolate filled Cupcakes



Follow the instructions for the Duncan Hines Cookie Dough Cookie Bar Kit and make the sugar cookie dough and the chocolate cookie dough.



Preheat the oven to 350F.



Place cupcake liners in a muffin pan and press sugar cookie dough into the liners.



Place an unwrapped Hershey’s kiss on top of the sugar cookie dough.



Next roll the chocolate cookie into a ball and then flatten slightly. Place on top of Hershey kiss and sugar cookie dough being sure to seal the dough around the Hershey’s kiss.



Bake in the oven for 15-20 or until a toothpick comes put clean when inserted.



Let cool and top with Cookie Dough Frosting.









For the Cous Cous

1 1/4 cup vegetable stock

1 cup Cous Cous



Bring vegetable stock to a boil. Turn off the heat and add the Cous Cous. Cover and let it sit for 5 minutes. Using a fork, fluff the Cous Cous and then serve.



Lemon Dill Sauce Recipe



◦ One half of a lemon (you can add more or less if you want)

◦ Sour Cream (this is the base so add about how much sauce you want)

◦ 3/4 of a spoon of onion powder (a normal spoon)

◦ A tiny bit of Garlic powder

◦ Dry Dill

◦ Salt and pepper if it needs it



