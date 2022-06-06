9-year old Dillon Walls from Rogersville shows us how to make Sausage Bites!



Recipe:

1 pound hot sausage

1 8 oz cream cheese

2 cans buttery crescent rolls



Preheat oven to 375

Brown sausage in skillet and then add cream cheese until it’s melted. While the sausage is cooking take one can of crescent rolls and roll it out and pinch all the seams together. Once the cream cheese is mixed with sausage spread over the crescent roll sheet. Then add the other crescent roll on top and close all the seams.

Put in oven for 12 minutes or until golden brown. Take out of oven and let cool. Then use a pizza cutter to slice into squares.

