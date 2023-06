(WJHL) Andrae Davis is a junior in high school. He already has his own commercial baking kitchen in his home! For this edition of our Jr. Chef he tells us about his business, Cakes By Andrae, and shows us how to make some of his favorite cupcakes!

In this video, Andrae shows us how to stuff our cupcakes and adds the buttercream icing. He even gives Amy some decorating tips!

For more information visit Cakes By Andrae on Facebook!