(WJHL) Bob Cantler, President of Johnson City Area Chamber of Commerce tells us about upcoming events and different businesses that are opening in our area. Also, Cantler and Amy Lynn pull a name of a new member to showcase on an upcoming show.
For more information visit www.johnsoncitytnchamber.com.
Daytime welcomes new businesses to the area
(WJHL) Bob Cantler, President of Johnson City Area Chamber of Commerce tells us about upcoming events and different businesses that are opening in our area. Also, Cantler and Amy Lynn pull a name of a new member to showcase on an upcoming show.