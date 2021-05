GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - Update 11:23 a.m. - Two children reportedly abducted from a Southwest Virginia home on Sunday have been found safe, but authorities are still seeking the fugitives reportedly involved.

According to a post from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, James Armstrong, 37, of Troutdale, and Carly Mattingly, 31, of Marion are charged with the following: