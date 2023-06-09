(WJHL) Amy Lynn takes us up the scenic chair lift at Beech Mountain Resort to learn about some of the summer family activities and events during the summer months. Beech Mountain Resort is open Thursdays through Sundays and offers everything from mountain biking to disc golf and summer concerts.
For more information please visit www.BeechMountainResort.com.
(WJHL) Amy Lynn takes us up the scenic chair lift at Beech Mountain Resort to learn about some of the summer family activities and events during the summer months. Beech Mountain Resort is open Thursdays through Sundays and offers everything from mountain biking to disc golf and summer concerts.