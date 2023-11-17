KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The winners of the 2023 Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway have been revealed.
Daytime Tri-Cities was live from Food City in Kingsport and announced the following 11 winners:
- Timothy Dugger, Mountain City
- Rick Barger, Gate City
- Shelley Briscoe, Johnson City
- Pamela Boardwine, Lebanon
- Mary Oldham, Johnson City
- Kathy Loveland, Elizabethton
- Mindy Grubb, Marion
- Regina Nuckols, Chuckey
- Bertha Redman, Piney Flats
- David Hammonds, Kingsport
- Jim Boushley, Kingsport