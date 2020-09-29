Daytime spotlights downtown Elizabethton

(WJHL) Courtney Washburn, Main Street Program Director of Elizabethton, tells us about the energy downtown and shows us around the popular Five One Eight for coffee, ice cream, desserts, and plenty of unique art and shopping
For more information visit Five One Eight on Facebook
Downtown Spotlight: Glow Herbals
Patti Heinz. owner of Glow Herbals, tells us about her business venture and how she is helping others
For more information visit www.glowHerbals.org
Downtown Elizabethton: Cottage Boutique
Sherrie Horne, owner of Cottage Boutique, tells us about their story and their business
For more information visit them on Facebook