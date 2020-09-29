Daytime spotlights downtown Elizabethton

(WJHL) Courtney Washburn, Main Street Program Director of Elizabethton, tells us about the energy downtown and shows us around the popular Five One Eight for coffee, ice cream, desserts, and plenty of unique art and shopping

For more information visit Five One Eight on Facebook

Downtown Spotlight: Glow Herbals

Patti Heinz. owner of Glow Herbals, tells us about her business venture and how she is helping others

For more information visit www.glowHerbals.org

Downtown Elizabethton: Cottage Boutique

Sherrie Horne, owner of Cottage Boutique, tells us about their story and their business

For more information visit them on Facebook