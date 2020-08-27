Daytime Partners with United Way of East Tennessee Highlands to launch fundraising campaign

Kristan Spear, CEO of United Way of East Tennessee Highlands tells us about their organization, and their annual campaign
Ronda Paulson, of Isaiah 117 House tells us about this organization and how the United Way helps them help the children
Zach Schoettes, of Appalachian Service Project, tells us about this organization and how United Way helps them
Ginny Wright, of Boys and Girls Club, tells us about their programs and services and the importance of United Way funding
For more information visit www.unitedwayetnh.org or text “GiveLocal” to 243725