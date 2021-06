Amy spends the morning at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark with Brice Balentine, General Manger of the Elizabethton River Riders.

First up, a visit to the “Paddle Boat” to get some game gear! And, look who pops in for a visit!

Batter Up: Amy and Rookie Play Ball! After a quick warmup, Amy does some pitching to Rookie!

For more information visit www.ElizabethtonRiverRiders.com.