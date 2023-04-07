(WJHL) Kevin Stafford of Food City joins Chris and Amy at the Food City Fan Zone to talk about race weekend and the events and activities that surround it.

Jerry Caldwell, President and General Manager of Bristol Motor Speedway breaks down the weekend of racing action and tells us about the fan experience at the track.

Kevin Stafford of Food City joins Chris in the campgrounds around Bristol Motor Speedway to surprise race fans with Food City Gift Cards.

For more information please visit Food City online.