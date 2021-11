(WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City is beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Local businesses and organizations are decorating trees all across Founders Park and King Commons Park.

The decorations are being done ahead of the city’s tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. Before that, shoppers can enjoy “Small Business Saturday” from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the downtown area.

For more information, visit https://downtownjc.com/.